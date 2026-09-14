Seattle weather: Cloudy, but drier start to the week

The Brief Monday remains cool and mostly cloudy with upper 60s highs, following a soggy weekend and briefly offering midday sun breaks before clouds return overnight. Light showers are possible early Tuesday morning, with overnight lows hovering near 50 degrees. Sunny, warmer weather returns midweek, pushing temperatures toward 80 degrees by Friday and creating great conditions for Saturday's Huskies game.



After a soggy weekend, skies were drier for Monday while clouds were stubborn to clear. Look for some sun breaks around lunchtime, but it will be short-lived as clouds will quickly fill in again overnight as another slight chance of showers greets us Tuesday morning.

A cloudy start to Monday with some afternoon sun breaks. Skies are mainly dry. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cooler start to the week

Afternoon highs on Monday will remain cooler than normal with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. Warmer temperatures are forecast by Wednesday and through the end of the week.

A drier start to the week after a soggy weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

Quiet skies tonight with increasing clouds and light showers by early Tuesday morning. Lows will remain near 50 degrees.

Clouds increasing overnight with lows again in the low 50 around the region. (FOX13 SEATTLE)

What's next:

Sunshine and warmth to return to Western Washington by the middle of the week. Afternoon highs will be flirting with 80 degrees by Friday. Picture-perfect conditions for the Huskies game on Saturday.

Another quick shot at rain Tuesday morning before skies dry later this week.

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