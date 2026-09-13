Seattle Weather: Soggy Sunday Morning, Afternoon Clearing

The Brief Morning heavy rain across the region will taper off by Sunday afternoon, leaving breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph. Heavy rainfall over summer wildfire areas has triggered a Flood Watch due to potential debris flows through tonight. Conditions clear overnight, making way for a sunny week with temperatures rebounding near 80°F by Friday.



A disturbance will continue to swing through the region during the day Sunday. The morning rain was moderate to heavy at times with low clouds reducing visibility. Skies will dry by this afternoon with rain lingering in the Cascades foothills and into the mountains.

Disturbance lifting out during the day with rain ending by the afternoon.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will fall in areas impacted by summer wildfires. The burn scars left behind combined with the rain may lead to a debris flow. Conditions will be monitored through the night for any potential flooding.

Pockets of heavy rain over burn scars may create debris flows.

As the low passes overhead, winds will become breezy at times with gusts nearing 20–25 mph. Winds will remain throughout the night with them relaxing during the day on Monday.

The upper-level low pressure system will lead to breezy winds at times on Sunday.

Skies are forecast to dry out overnight with clouds clearing. Overnight lows are forecast to stay in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Skies drying by tonight with overnight lows near 50.

After a fall-like, rainy and cool Sunday, conditions will change this week. Sunshine and warmth return this week with highs nearing 80 degrees by Friday. Weather is looking great for the Huskies' next home game on Saturday.

Rainy Sunday, drier week ahead with warmer afternoon highs.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle's Weather Team.

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