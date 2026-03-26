Seattle area expected to generate $845 million from FIFA World Cup

The Brief Seattle is preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expecting about 750,000 fans at matches in the city. Officials estimate the event could bring $845 million to the local economy and support 19,000 jobs. Leaders are ramping up transit, safety, and tourism efforts, though hotel bookings and international attendance remain uncertain.



There are 81 days until the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

On Thursday, city and state leaders gathered for a closer look at what to expect as hundreds of thousands of fans come into town.

What they're saying:

Officials from Visit Seattle said 2025 was an incredible year with the debut of the Seattle Torrent, and the outstanding performances by the Mariners and Seahawks.

They're especially excited for what's to come this summer.

"Part of what makes I think Seattle really, really special as a host city is the fact that our stadium is right downtown," Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay discuss preparations and expected financial impact of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

World Cup impact on Seattle economy

By the numbers:

Soon, Seattle welcomes the world, hosting 750,000 fans during matches at Lumen Field turned Seattle Stadium.

Mayor Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay joined Visit Seattle for the latest look into how the 2026 FIFA World Cup could impact our region, including $845 million infused into King County's economy, 19,000 jobs supported, and nearly $96 million in tax revenue.

Officials expect more fans from around the country and fewer international attendees than first thought.

They said hotel reservations have lagged.

"Leaning into a messaging of being a welcoming region, I don't think has ever been more important given everything that's going on in this country and in the world," Zahilay said.

The organization said in all of 2025, there were 1.5 million international visitors who spent $655 million.

Aerial view of Lumen Field (Photo credit: Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks)

During the event at the Seattle Convention Center, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill into law to generate about $25 million a year for the Tourism Marketing Authority.

"We want to showcase our beautiful and incredible state and bolster economies all across Washington state," he said.

Visit Seattle counted 39.6 million total visitors last year who spent $8.8 billion and generated $840 million in state and local taxes.

The matches and events this summer?

"It really gives us an opportunity to have a once in a generation moment where we can elevate our visibility on that global stage," said Visit Seattle's Chief Engagement Officer Michael Woody.

What's next:

Visitors will see a "Let's Play SEA 26" campaign from the airport into the city. It's all part of an effort to show Seattle is excited, safe, and ready.

"I think it's really something that has the power to bring us all together around this, you know, amazing global event," Wilson said.

Officials also said they are preparing for the influx of fans.

They said King County Metro will be adding buses on match and non-match days and they'll be extending operations for King County Water Taxis. They also said they will be activating the Emergency Operations Center for the matches and events.

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