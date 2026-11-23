The Brief Three girls were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Martin Luther King Way S and 57th Ave S. No information regarding a suspect has been released. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.



Three girls were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. near Martin Luther King Way S and 57th Ave S.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies said they found two victims in their vehicle near 7-Eleven on S 129th Street and MLK Jr Way S. One of these victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition due to life-threatening injuries.

The other girl in the vehicle was injured, but the injuries were deemed non-life-threatening, deputies said.

Another girl was located and taken to the hospital, but deputies did not specify the nature of her injuries.

What they're saying:

"The initial witness accounts are characterizing this incident as a 'drive-by shooting' with the suspects firing weapon(s) from one vehicle to another," the sheriff's office said. "This information may change, however, as the investigation continues."

The investigation into the incident remains active.

What we don't know:

No information regarding a suspect has been released. It is also unclear what led to the shooting.

The current condition of the shooting victims also remains unknown.

The Source: Information for this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Viral video of ICE arrests on SEA jet bridge sparks protests

Why king tides could flood parts of western WA this week

2 found dead inside Aberdeen, WA home after fire

Tidal conditions cause more WA State ferry cancellations

Seattle eyes return of global soccer as candidate for 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .