The Brief A supermoon, El Niño and stormy weather are expected to push king tides higher than usual this week. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible around high tide Wednesday in Westport and Ocean Shores. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making emergency repairs along the coast, including to a breakwater in Ocean Shores and to Tokeland Road. Seattle Public Utilities is preparing for possible flooding along the Duwamish River. Washington State Ferries canceled three Port Townsend-Coupeville sailings Monday because of the tides, and some Bremerton-Seattle sailings are canceled through Dec. 1.



Unusually high king tides, stormy weather and warmer-than-normal ocean conditions could bring coastal flooding to parts of western Washington this week.

The threat has prompted emergency repairs along the Washington coast and ferry cancellations as officials prepare for possible flooding.

Keep reading for everything to know about king tides, to learn which areas could see the worst flooding, what officials are doing ahead of the king tides and how you can prepare.

King tides could lead to extremely high tides and erosion on the WA coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What are king tides?

Big picture view:

King tides are not a scientific term, but a consensus term for when the ocean’s tides reach its highest point throughout its highest season.

They happen when the gravitational pulls of the sun and moon align during new or full moons, especially when either the moon or the sun is closest to earth.

Washington’s unique geography means king tides occur at different times within a general timeframe of November through February. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maintains a calendar based on geographic location of predicted times for when king tides occur.

The prediction of these occurring is not unusual. King tides occur around this time every year around the Puget Sound and along Washington’s Pacific coastline, but they don’t normally disrupt ferry transportation or prompt an emergency response from officials seeking to repair flood walls before these tides hit.

What makes this fall season different than previous years?

Dig deeper:

A combination of factors is compounding to cause unusually high tides at a time when some communities are more vulnerable to flooding.

Because this is an El Niño year, warmer-than-normal winter temperatures will raise sea levels across the Pacific Ocean.

A full supermoon is expected to occur on Wednesday.

These factors, combined with a forecast for stormy weather, is prompting officials to warn residents that sea levels are higher than normal, and residents could see flooding along the Grays Harbor County coastline, including Westport and Ocean Shores. Moderate to major coastal flooding is possible around high tide. The north coast and areas along the Strait of Juan de Fuca also have concerns for minor coastal flooding.

When are king tides expected to occur?

Here is a schedule for when the highest tides are expected on Wednesday, Nov. 25:

Westport, 12:24 p.m.

Neah Bay, 12:05 p.m.

Port Angeles, 12:59 p.m.

La Push, 11:55 a.m.

What are officials doing?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to complete emergency repairs to a breakwater in Ocean Shores. This work will hopefully prevent large waves from creeping over, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers press release.

Near Discovery Avenue, the corps is reinforcing water system structures before the king tides roll in. The corps is also assisting the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe with repairs to Tokeland Road near Tokeland to protect it from the king tides.

Beyond repairs, the corps is providing materials to the City of Ocean Shores to prevent saltwater from entering freshwater canals, and to Pacific County to support efforts to repair a reventment along the shoreline near North Cove.

Seattle Public Utilities officials are anticipating flooding around the Duwamish River and completed a preparedness exercise over the weekend to ensure crews are ready for potential high water. The exercise was aimed at preventing a repeat of the severe flooding that hit the neighborhood in 2022.

Ferry closures

Washington State Ferries announced over the weekend that tidal conditions will affect sailings from Port Townsend and Coupeville.

On Monday, the 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend will be canceled. The 7:30 p.m. sailing from Coupeville will also be canceled.

WSF said the alternate routes include the Edmonds/Kingston and Mukilteo/Clinton sailings.

The cancellations come after it was announced last week that the following sailings from Bremerton and Seattle will be canceled through Dec. 1.

Departing Bremerton:

5:25 AM

6:45 AM

8:05 AM

3:45 PM

5:00 PM

Departing Seattle:

6:05 AM

7:25 AM

8:40 AM

4:25 PM

5:40 PM

Kitsap Transit states that its M/V Rich Passage 1 vessel is out of service for repairs, while the M/V Lady Swift vessel is undergoing scheduled maintenance.

The agency said that it hopes the Rich Passage 1 will be ready to return by Dec. 2, but adds that the date is subject to change.

How to prepare for the king tides

What you can do:

Seattle Public Utilities recommends that residents take the following precautions ahead of potential flooding:

Sign up for AlertSeattle to receive real-time emergency notifications.

Keep an emergency "go kit" stocked and ready at all times.

The Army Corps of Engineers recommends residents seeking resources or assistance to contact their local government offices.

The Source: Information in this article comes from previous FOX 13 reporting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington State Ferries and Seattle Public Utilities.

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