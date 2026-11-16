The Brief Powerful 27-foot swells damaged a protective shoreline berm in Ocean Shores, which remains under a state of emergency. Crews are racing to repair severe erosion threatening Marine View Drive, with only about 100 feet of shoreline remaining. Another round of king tides is expected Nov. 23–27, raising concerns about additional flooding and erosion.



Crews are working to repair shoreline damage after powerful weekend surf tore into a protective berm, as Ocean Shores remains under a state of emergency.

A 27-foot swell hit the Washington coast over the weekend. In Ocean Shores, bulldozers have been busy reinforcing the shoreline and filling washouts before another round of king tides expected Nov. 23–27.

"We’re just trying to hold our own right now," said Marshall Read, Ocean Shores’ shoreline administrator.

Surf tears a hole in protective berm

Read described one of the washouts left by the pounding surf.

"Now its probably a 20-30 foot wide gaping hole. Fifteen or so feet deep."

Crews are bringing in several hundred tons of riprap and other materials to fill gaps and stabilize the berm.

"Now when the waves come in and find a weak spot where there’s sand and no cobble, it washes a pocket there."

Read said crews are working as quickly as possible to patch those holes, warning that unchecked washouts could put the city at serious risk.

Crews repair erosion in Ocean Shores ahead of king tides (FOX 13 Seattle)

Erosion threatens roads

About 100 feet of shoreline remains between the water and the gravel road along Marine View Drive, according to Read.

"A hundred feet of shoreline can be erased in pretty short order if we don’t get on it. We’re working as fast as we can to shore that up."

Ocean Shores has been under a state of emergency for about a week amid erosion, flooding and electrical outages.

Read said higher sea levels associated with El Niño may have contributed to the damage.

"Over this weekend we had 2–3 feet of additional water level."

The repairs come as Grays Harbor County braces for another round of king tides during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 23–27.

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