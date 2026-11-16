The Brief A woman from Everson, Washington, died on Monday morning after she was involved in a crash in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on E Pole Road, near milepost 3, around 7:10 a.m. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.



A woman from Everson, Washington, died on Monday morning after she was involved in a crash in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened on E Pole Road, near milepost 3, around 7:10 a.m.

The woman from Everson, 61, was driving westbound on the roadway in a Dodge pickup truck as a tow truck was driving eastbound on the same roadway.

WSP said an additional vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lane to make a left turn into a residence.

Troopers said the tow truck swerved to avoid the vehicle that was attempting to turn and ended up crashing head-on with the Dodge pickup truck.

The 61-year-old woman died at the scene.

Drivers of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, WSP said.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The Source: Information for this story came from a traffic report completed by the Washington State Patrol.

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