The Brief The Westlake Park Holiday Carousel is making a comeback after a six-year hiatus. The free-to-ride carousel returns to downtown Seattle on Black Friday, the same day as the Tree Lighting Celebration. Several other holiday events are happening in Seattle starting in late November.



A beloved Seattle holiday attraction is back after a six-year hiatus. The Westlake Park Holiday Carousel returns the day after Thanksgiving.

The Downtown Seattle Association announced the return of the Westlake Park carousel, which has been a holiday fixture for more than three decades. It was put on pause after 2019, but now it's making a comeback.

Timeline:

The carousel is open from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3 and is free to ride, though a $4 donation is suggested. It will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, and closes on Christmas Day.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Westlake Park Carousel (FOX 13 Seattle)

Also at Westlake Park is the Tree Lighting Celebration, happening Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

Dig deeper:

Additional holiday celebrations happening in Seattle include:

Pines on Pike Christmas Tree Lot (Nov. 27-Dec. 18)

Seattle Center Winterfest (Nov. 27-Dec. 31)

Seattle Christmas Market at Seattle Center (Nov. 20-Dec. 27)

Festival of Trees at Fairmont Olympic Hotel (Nov. 16-Dec. 1)

Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Grand Seattle (Nov. 19-Jan. 1)

Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival (Nov. 27-Dec. 23)

More details on Seattle holiday events can be found on Love Your Seattle.

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