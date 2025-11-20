Seattle Christmas Market, Candy Cane Lane, more 2025 holiday events

The Brief Seattle’s holiday season is packed with events, from light displays to Santa experiences across the city. Beloved traditions like Candy Cane Lane, the Gingerbread Village and Pike Place Market’s Magic in the Market return for 2025. New and returning attractions — including the Seattle Christmas Market and the Christmas Ship Festival — offer festive fun for all ages.



The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to bundle up and head out in search of fantastic Christmas events.

From dazzling light displays to charming seasonal exhibits to activities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, keep reading for a guide to our favorite holiday events and activities taking place around Seattle this season.

Visit the Seattle Festival of Trees and Teddy Bear Suite – Fairmont Olympic Hotel

Located in downtown Seattle, the Fairmont Olympic Hotel hosts two delightful holiday events.

The Seattle Festival of Trees features beautifully decorated trees supporting Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Autism Center and Uncompensated Care fund. Meanwhile, upstairs, the Teddy Bear Suite transforms a hotel room into a whimsical wonderland. Entry is free, though donations are encouraged.

Seattle Festival of Trees schedule

​Dates: Nov. 17–Dec. 2

Hours: Mondays–Sundays, all day/evening

Teddy Bear Suite schedule

Dates: Nov. 28–Dec. 24

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m., daily

Stroll down Candy Cane Lane – Ravenna neighborhood

One of Seattle’s most beloved holiday traditions, Candy Cane Lane lights up the Ravenna neighborhood with its holiday cheer.

Located along Park Road Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, this enchanting light display runs nightly through New Year’s Day.

On select dates, there may be music and entertainment, particularly during pedestrian nights. If you would like to help those in need this holiday season, food drive donation bins for the U-District Food Bank are available daily at the exit.

Candy Cane Lane 2025 schedule

Dates: Dec. 6–Jan. 1, 2026.

Hours: Sundays–Thursdays, 4 p.m.–9:30 p.m; Fridays–Saturdays, 4 p.m.–11 p.m.

Pedestrian exclusive nights

Saturday, Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Sensory Sensitive Night

Friday, Dec. 12

To beat the crowds, visit before the week of Christmas when the route is the busiest.

The Gingerbread Village display is an annual holiday event held at the Sheraton Grand Seattle. Each year, the event features elaborate gingerbread structures created by local architects and the hotel's culinary staff.

See ‘sweet’ creations at Gingerbread Village – Sheraton Grand Seattle

For a display of edible artistry, visit the Gingerbread Village at the Sheraton Grand Seattle in downtown Seattle.

Celebrating its 31st year, this year's theme — "Toy Shop Time Machine" — will showcase gingerbread creations that rewind, fast-forward and pause during play.

Created by local architects and the Sheraton culinary team, these intricate displays are open until Jan. 1. While entry is free, a $5 suggested donation supports the Northwest Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is encouraged.

Gingerbread Village schedule

Dates: Nov. 20–Jan. 1, 2026

Hours: Sundays–Thursdays, 9 a.m.–9:p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m. –11 p.m.

Experience the sights and sounds of Snowflake Lane – Bellevue

For a nightly parade of free holiday magic, head to downtown Bellevue’s Snowflake Lane.

Experience falling snow, twinkling lights and performances by toy drummers, dancers and even Santa Claus. The parade runs nightly along Bellevue Way, between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square. Free parking is available at the Bellevue Collection parking garage.

Snowflake Lane schedule

Dates: Nov. 28–Dec. 24

Hours: 7 p.m., daily

A child sits on Santa's lap on Dec. 5, 2016, at the downtown Seattle Nordstrom. (Lindsay Engler) Expand

Visit Santa at his workshop at the downtown Seattle Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s downtown Seattle flagship is rolling out a full slate of "reimagined" holiday events beginning Nov. 28.

Families can book photos with Santa, now located inside the store near the kids’ department, with sessions free for Nordstrom cardmembers and $40 for others.

Shoppers can also explore the new five-floor "Oh, What Funhouse!" installation, designed as an immersive holiday experience.

For even more holiday fun, the store will host two Santa Parades on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by storytime with Mrs. Claus in the kids’ department.

Santa picture schedule

Dates: Nov. 28–Dec. 24

Hours: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. (check online for date specific times)

Go wild at WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo

WildLanterns returns to Woodland Park Zoo from Nov. 14 through Jan. 18, 2026, transforming Woodland Park Zoo into a glowing holiday wonderland.

This year’s event features all-new, larger-than-ever lantern displays along themed trails, including Pacific Northwest wildlife, aquatic creatures, blooming botanical scenes and a sneak-peek "Forest Trailhead" highlighting animals coming to the zoo’s 2026 exhibits.

Guests can also enjoy an interactive zone and optional Glow All Night Pass upgrades. In addition to special themed nights, all zoo members get a 20% discount.

WildLanterns runs nightly from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. with select closure dates throughout the season.

Visit WildLanterns online for more details.

There's a little something for everyone at the Seattle Christmas Market. From European and local vendors, to holiday karaoke, to Santa visits, festive drinks and more.

Shop for gifts at the Seattle Christmas Market – Seattle Center

The Seattle Christmas Market returns for its third year, transforming Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn into a European-style holiday village.

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 24, visitors can experience more than 60 gift vendors, 20 food stalls and live festive music.

The market opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; visitors can reserve timeslots and buy tickets online. This year also features the "Christmas Market Express," a holiday-themed Monorail ride that takes guests directly to the market at 305 Harrison St.

Dates: Nov. 20–Dec. 24

Times: Varies; see website for details.

Celebrate the holidays with free family fun at the Seattle Center

Seattle Center is kicking off the holidays with a full slate of free and affordable events as Holidays at the Center returns Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.

The season begins with the Winterfest Campus Lighting, followed by weeks of live entertainment, ice sculpting and global shopping at the Winterfest World Bazaar inside the Armory.

Visitors can also enjoy returning favorites like the Winter Train & Village and Saturday ice-sculpting demonstrations. Holiday performances, including The Dickens Carolers, Greater Seattle TubaChristmas, Garfield Jazz Band and Bailadores de Bronce, will brighten the Seattle Center throughout the season.

The festivities expand across Seattle Center with major productions such as Pacific Northwest Ballet’s "The Nutcracker," Seattle Rep’s "Come From Away," and Urban Craft Uprising.

A full schedule of events and activities is available at seattlecenter.com/holidays.

Kick off your Christmas season at the 30th Annual Magic in the Market event

Pike Place Market’s 30th Annual Magic in the Market returns Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., transforming the Pike Place Market into a festive holiday celebration with free Santa photos, live reindeer, crafts, choir performances, scavenger hunts and photo ops.

The day also features cookie decorating, artist demonstrations and a 21+ tasting event; it ends with the annual lighting ceremony featuring Can Can dancers and live music.

Free photos with Santa

Capture a holiday memory with St. Nick from 11a.m. – 4 p.m. (must enter line by 3 p.m.)

Pike Place Market tree lighting ceremony

Watch the Pike Place Market come alive with Christmas spirit at the annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m.

The Christmas Ship Festival is an annual holiday tradition in Seattle, Wash. (Courtesy of Argosy Cruises)

See the Christmas Ship Festival from sea to shore – Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival is back for its 75th year, bringing holiday lights and live choir performances to nearly 40 waterfront communities across Puget Sound.

The Spirit of Seattle, decorated with hundreds of white lights, leads the fleet, with three ways to take part: cruising aboard the official Christmas Ship, joining the 21+ follow boat or watching from shore as the choir’s 20-minute performance is broadcast to crowds on land.

Special events include Opening Night and the Parade of Boats Grand Finale, with cruises running from multiple departure points including Seattle, Kirkland, Renton, Ballard, Edmonds and Tacoma.

Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 23

Times: Varies. Check the website schedule for details.

Take the whole family to Tulalip Lights and Ice – Quil Ceda Village

For a spectacular light show and family fun, visit Tulalip Lights and Ice at the Tulalip Amphitheatre.

This event features over 9.7 million holiday lights, an ice skating rink and food vendors offering seasonal treats. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome too, making it a perfect outing for the whole family.

For more details about the activities featured, visit each event’s website.

Dates: Nov. 22–Jan. 11, 2026

Times: Varies. Visit the website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13

SR 99 tunnel closed due to Seattle power outage

Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving meal provided by Tacoma, WA community

Doctors warn wildfire smoke could raise preterm birth risk

King County Council passes $20 billion budget proposal

Josh Naylor: "Super thankful to be back" with Seattle Mariners

Snohomish County family sues gaming platforms Roblox, Discord

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.