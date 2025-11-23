WA man creates AI simulations to connect children with older generations

Most of us have probably heard about artificial intelligence being used in healthcare, banking, or maybe you use it in aspects of your job. One affiliate Assistant Professor at UW Bothell has now created an AI chatbot that’s keeping his dad’s memory alive and helping foster a connection between his dad and his children.

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad shared with FOX 13 how he got the idea for what he calls the ‘Grandpa bot’. "It’s an AI simulation of my father," Ahmad said. "He died 12 years ago in 2013."

He created it so his children could interact with their grandpa, who died before they were born.

"I realized that I did have a lot of sound recordings of my father," Ahmad said.

Using audio recordings, videos and letters from his dad, Ahmad transcribed it all and built a machine learning model. "What we call a conversational agent," Ahmad said. "So, it imitates the way he talked, the kind of humor he had for example it relates many of the stories he had so it’s copying his style."

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad with his children (left) and as a child himself in his father's arms (right)

Right now, it’s a mostly text-based system. He told FOX 13, he’s tried to add his dad’s voice over the years, but one of the challenges he’s faced is that English was not his dad’s first language.

Today, Ahmad’s children can form their own memories of their grandpa through ‘Grandpa bot’.

What they're saying:

"I wanted them to have some sort of relationship with their grandfather beyond me just telling them stories," Ahmad said. "They interact with ‘Grandpa Bot’ and it leads to questions."

He equates it to a modern-day photo album. "In my mind this is just a continuation of how we remember our loved ones," Ahmad said. "The model is not a living, breathing person, but given the limitations of technology, it can be the next best thing."

Ahmad created his first version of ‘Grandpa Bot’ 10 years ago. He said it was overwhelming, emotionally taxing and felt too real. He told FOX 13, he thinks he’ll have his dad’s voice replicated and used in the model by the end of the year.

"Projects like this do answer some of the questions, but they are not a replacement for the person who is not here," Ahmad said.

The other side:

He adds, while there are positive and negative aspects of technology, he urges everyone to be cognizant when using this type of technology because he fears it could lead to people becoming too dependent.

