The Seattle Santa offers free holiday crafting for families

This holiday season, The Seattle Santa and Mrs. Claus are embracing the spirit of giving and creativity with their new event: "Crafting with Santa."

Families facing a tight budget ahead of the holidays can gather to create ornaments, cards and keepsakes, and also have the opportunity to get their Santa pictures taken for free.

You can RSVP to a crafting session on their website from now through Christmas Eve.

Seattle Santa and Mrs. Claus on Good Day Seattle Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

The inspiration comes from Santa Dan and Mrs. C's HeartCloud Foundation and a call to give back to their community.

The sessions are hosted at Dabble in North Seattle, located at 306 N 83rd Street in Seattle.

For more holiday spirit in the city, Seattle's Warm 106.9 has switched to 24/7 Christmas music for the 2025 season.

