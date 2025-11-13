Seattle's popular Thai restaurant Bangrak Market rebounds after fire

The Brief Belltown's Bangrak Market, a popular Thai restaurant, was damaged after a fire on Nov. 2 that owner Ott Pinbang suspects was arson. The incident was caught on camera. Seattle fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, which started in the patio area and spread, with no injuries reported.



Bangrak Market, a popular Thai restaurant in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, is recovering after a fire that the owner suspects was arson earlier this month. The incident was captured on video.

What we know:

Seattle fire crews responded to a report of a fire in a building near Bell Street and Second Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 2. Smoke and flames were visible upon arrival at the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows the fire beginning in the patio area before spreading to the main restaurant.

Fire crews entered the building as the flames grew and successfully extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported, and a search of the building confirmed it was clear.

Restaurant owner Ott Pinbang believes the fire was intentionally set.

"Someone definitely lit our place on fire, and we have it on video," Pinbang said. "But we couldn't get a clear face of who did it. I think it might be a random attack... It's just sad our place got targeted. It's just heartbroking when this happens to you, your business."

Bangrak Market closed briefly for cleanup and repairs but has since reopened.

What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Seattle police and fire to confirm whether they are investigating this as arson.

