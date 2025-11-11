Why experts say impacts of government shutdown could linger after it reopens

The Brief The Senate passed a short-term funding bill to end the government shutdown, ensuring back pay for federal workers. Flight delays and cancellations continue, likely affecting travel plans as Thanksgiving approaches. Veterans Day flag placement at the Tahoma National Cemetery was canceled due to the shutdown's impact on staffing.



For more than a month, 42 days to be exact, more than a million federal workers have gone without pay as the government remains shut down. Now, it appears the government could reopen in a matter of days.

On Monday, the Senate passed a short-term funding bill, which would guarantee all federal workers receive back pay. The House now needs to vote on it, and that could happen as early as Wednesday. If passed, it will then be sent to President Donald Trump to sign.

What they're saying:

While steps are being taken to end the shutdown, the impact has been widespread, and experts have said even if the shutdown ends by Friday, flight cancellations and delays at airports could continue.

"Airlines’ reduced flight schedules cannot immediately bounce back to full capacity right after the government reopens. It will take time, and there will be residual effects for days," Airlines for America said in a statement. They are a lobbying group for airlines.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: The control tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport stands over an Alaska Airlines plane as it taxis on September 25, 2023 in Burbank, California. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning that vital training f Expand

The delays and cancellations at airports across the country are happening as the country gets ready for one of the busiest travel weekends, with the Thanksgiving holiday a little more than two weeks away.

Local perspective:

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 2,300 flights across the United States were delayed and 1,200 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. At SEA Airport, as of noon on Tuesday, there were 48 delays and 53 cancellations, according to FlightAware. The spokesperson for the airport told FOX 13 things are still moving smoothly. He also gave kudos to all of the federal employees who keep showing up despite not getting paid.

At Tahoma National Cemetery, the impact of the shutdown can even be seen on Veterans Day.

"Why they didn’t put the flag," Fatu Faitupe Taufi said. He went to the cemetery to pay his respects to his sister, who served in the United States Army for 22 years. He noticed the lack of flags right when he pulled up to the cemetery.

"They deserve to come and honor the service that all these service men and women in the armed forces who are passed and active duty, it’s a great honor," Taufi said.

Staff, volunteers and students from the Tahoma School District place tens of thousands of flags on each of the graves every Veterans Day, but this year, that wasn’t the case.

The Tahoma School District shared a statement online that read in part: "Due to a lapse in funding, the national cemetery had to make the difficult decision to cancel our long-standing service-learning project. We know this news is deeply disappointing."

The Tahoma National Cemetery posted online that while the cemetery remains open during the shutdown, staff may not be working.

