Passengers 'get creative' at SEA Airport due to ongoing gov't shutdown

Travelers are facing a third day of flight cuts across the U.S. as the government shutdown continues. The Federal Aviation Administration mandated airlines to cut down on 4% of their flights at 40 major airports in the country.

That number could rise to 10% starting Nov. 14 if the government does not reopen by then.

Some were delayed by a full 24 hours. They told FOX 13 Sunday they had to get creative with the help of the airlines to get their trips back on track.

"We flew from Houston yesterday, but we got caught up in the shutdown," said Tim Teusink, flying to Yakima.

Tim was trying to fly home earlier in the weekend but a late flight out of Houston caused him to miss his connecting flight.

"We had to pay for a hotel and stay overnight, and now we are going this afternoon about 24 hours after we were supposed to," said Tim.

Tricia and Chris Hernandez, from Jacksonville, Florida, also faced delays Sunday.

"We have kids at home with the grandparents, and we are trying to get home to them," said Tricia.

"We got a text saying we had a flight originally at 11:50. Then it was delayed to 1:50 and 2:50," said Chris.

The two switched from American to Alaska Airlines in order to get home Sunday night rather than having to wait until Monday.

"You have to get really creative," said Chris.

"We were thinking of driving from Dallas, TX, which is a 14-hour drive, to Jacksonville," said Tricia. "But you have to do what you have to do."

The couple eventually found a better flight into Orlando, but still faced a 3-hour drive back to Jacksonville once they touched down there.

"We left our car at the airport in Jacksonville and have to go to the airport in Jacksonville and then go home," said Chris.

FlightAware reported that more than 1,000 flights were canceled on Friday, Nov. 7. By Sunday afternoon, FlightAware reported close to 2,000 cancellations within, into or out of the US.

"I don’t think anybody in congress should get a salary until they get this sorted. They are playing with the American public," said Tim.

Tim said the airline staff did make the situation better. He specifically noted that Alaska Airlines employees were very helpful and friendly.

"They are under a lot of pressure and I think they’ve been taking their happy pills because they’ve been very nice, even TSA," he said.

If the federal government shutdown continues into the holidays, those passengers FOX 13 talked with feel that it could get even messier at America's airports.

"This is going to have a huge impact on a lot of people , especially at this time of year," said Chris.

"Oh man. I would not want to travel around Thanksgiving or Christmas with this going on. It’s been pretty amazing," said Tim.

FlightAware also reported Sunday afternoon that around 70 flights were canceled in the last 24 hours at SEA Airport with flights down 5% compared to the same week in 2023.

FLIGHTAWARE STATS EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT SEA AIRPORT:

Total delays at Seattle-Tacoma Intl: 127

Total delays within, into, or out of the United States at Seattle-Tacoma Intl: 127

Total cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma Intl: 70

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States at Seattle-Tacoma Intl: 70

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.