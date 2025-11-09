Seattle airport passengers experience delays, cancellations

People heading to and from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport may want to check their flight status as dozens of cancellations and delays tick up heading into the end of the weekend.

By the numbers:

By Sunday afternoon, there were 96 delays and 61 cancellations recorded at SEA across all airlines. Last week, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which recently merged with Hawaiian Airlines, announced they would begin flight reductions starting Friday. Nationally, about 1,000 flights were impacted today.

The announcement from Alaska Airlines came as the FAA ordered a reduction of flights across the country due to the ongoing government shutdown. The current shutdown is now the longest in United States history.

Right now, airports must reduce flight traffic by 4%, that number is expected to rise to at least 10%, and possibly 20%, if the shutdown continues much longer.

SEAairport food drive as federal workers feel the pinch of the government shutdown

Local perspective:

With the shutdown, air traffic controllers and other federal workers are having to continue working without pay. Well over a month into the shutdown, some are experiencing food insecurity. In response, the Seattle airport began hosting food drives on site. They remain ongoing throughout the shutdown and members of the public can drop off the items at the SEA Conference Center lobby.

As always, FOX 13 also has a live camera showing Sea-Tac Airport for a better look at weather conditions.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport seen on Nov. 9, 2025

