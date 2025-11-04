Seattle airport hosts food drives for federal workers

As we enter the 35th day of the government shutdown, federal workers—including those TSA and air traffic control employees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport–are feeling the pinch.

To help those workers, there are food drives happening at the Seattle airport every weekday at the SEA Conference Center lobby as local organizations continue helping community members relying on SNAP benefits.

SEA airport food drive as federal workers feel the pinch of the government shutdown.

What you can do:

At the conference center, you can drop off food items from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Airport officials and local organizations like Food Life Line are asking people to donate nonperishable food items and other items like hygiene products.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) Fly SEA said they opened a food pantry for workers following a donation drive including three trucks of food and groceries from FLL.

