Seattle voters drop off ballots at Belltown's Crocodile during 'Croc the Vote'

The Brief Seattle's Crocodile music venue partnered with King County Elections on Sunday to host a "Croc the Vote" event. Local band Balcony Bridge performed as voters dropped ballots into a travel-sized box. Election officials said the effort aimed to boost participation in areas without permanent drop boxes.



Sunday night was a night to "Croc the Vote" at the Crocodile in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

The music venue partnered up with King County Elections to serve as a temporary ballot drop box location.

Local band Balcony Bridge took to the stage to drop some tunes on Sunday evening, while voters dropped off their ballots in a travel-sized ballot drop box located inside the venue.

What they're saying:

"We are always excited to vote," said Tonya, who came down to the Crocodile to listen to music and drop off a ballot Sunday.

Tonya and Alex have lived in Belltown for more than 20 years and say there is no drop box in their neighborhood.

"Ballot boxes are in other neighborhoods. We heard there was a ballot box here in our neighborhood. Make it easy," said Alex.

"Vote in Belltown!" said Tonya.

"We are rocking the vote. Balcony Bridge came out. We are super excited to have them," said Crocodile Production Manager Eva Hudak.

Eva helped to coordinate the event at the Crocodile.

"There are no drop boxes currently in downtown. This is just an opportunity for people to come drop off their ballot and listen to some music," said Eva.

King County Elections Communications Specialist Courtney Hudak was on hand during the event. She says similar-sized ballot boxes are already used at seven county voting centers, but this is the first time one has traveled here for community outreach.

"I wanted to go to a community location," said Lance Powell, who was dropping off a ballot at Sunday's event.

Powell says it was also a teachable moment for the next generation.

"I’m here with a child who is now learning about the voting process and how important it is," said Powell.

"People have to really believe in voting. It does make a difference. Not voting is voting. So, we want everyone to get out the vote," said Tonya.

"Exercise your franchise. That’s why you have it," said Alex.

Courtney Hudak says King County Elections is currently projecting a 45% turnout in this year's November election and reminds everyone that voting ends at 8:00 pm sharp Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

