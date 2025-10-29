Is The Crocodile in Seattle closing? Here's what we know

The Brief The Crocodile in Seattle remains open, despite viral social media posts suggesting the music venue might close. The confusion began after City Cast Seattle reported that two smaller spaces inside the venue — Here-After and Madame Lou’s — might be affected. Management confirms both The Crocodile and Hotel Crocodile have no plans to close, with shows continuing as scheduled.



One of Seattle’s most storied live music venues is reassuring fans it isn’t going anywhere after a flurry of online speculation suggested otherwise.

The backstory:

Posts circulating on social media this week claimed that The Crocodile in Belltown might soon close, prompting concern from local music lovers.

The rumors stemmed from a report by City Cast Seattle, a local podcast and newsletter, that appears to have been misinterpreted online.

What they're saying:

"So one of our contributors, Chase Hutchinson, who is an arts and theater critic, found out that The Crocodile has two venues within it, Here-After and Madame Lou’s, and management sent an email to employees that those two venues might be closing soon," said City Cast host Jane C. Hu.

Hu emphasized the word "might," noting that no official confirmation has been made about any closures.

"We knew that people would be talking about it just with all of the closure of art scene and venues right now," she said. "It feels like it’s really tough time for arts in Seattle."

The neon sign on the outside of The Crocodile is illuminated at night on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The Crocodile, which originally opened in 1991 as a café, became a cornerstone of Seattle’s grunge movement, hosting early performances by Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

The venue later relocated to its current Belltown location, adding two smaller spaces, Here-After and Madame Lou’s, to support up-and-coming artists.

"To provide space for smaller acts, especially local artists who might not be able to book huge venues," Hu said. "It’s really just a loss to the art scene to not have those venues potentially."

Local perspective:

Hu added that recent economic pressures have also affected the city’s arts community.

"As we are heading into tough financial times and so many folks in Seattle have been laid off, a lot of people are trying to save a little bit of money," she said. "Maybe not going out as much or if they’re not going out, buying a drink at the venue."

What's next:

Despite the speculation, The Crocodile’s management told FOX 13 Seattle that both The Crocodile and Hotel Crocodile remain open and have no plans to close.

Upcoming shows continue to be listed through October and beyond.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.