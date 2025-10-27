Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

The Brief Seattle police are currently searching for a suspect following a stabbing on a King County Metro bus near Pike Street and Minor Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, and police have not provided a description of the person who fled the scene.



Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing onboard a King County Metro bus over the weekend.

What we know:

The stabbing happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Pike Street and Minor Avenue.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, one person was left with non-life-threatening injuries after the stabbing.

Police did not locate a suspect after the stabbing and have not provided a description of the person.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police.

