Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing onboard a King County Metro bus over the weekend.
What we know:
The stabbing happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Pike Street and Minor Avenue.
According to the King County Sheriff's Office, one person was left with non-life-threatening injuries after the stabbing.
Police did not locate a suspect after the stabbing and have not provided a description of the person.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police.
The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.