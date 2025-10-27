Expand / Collapse search

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

Published  October 27, 2025 7:31am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on board a King County Metro bus near Pike Street and Minor Avenue. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The Brief

    • Seattle police are currently searching for a suspect following a stabbing on a King County Metro bus near Pike Street and Minor Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
    • One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, and police have not provided a description of the person who fled the scene.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing onboard a King County Metro bus over the weekend. 

What we know:

The stabbing happened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Pike Street and Minor Avenue.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, one person was left with non-life-threatening injuries after the stabbing. 

Police did not locate a suspect after the stabbing and have not provided a description of the person. 

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police. 

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office. 

