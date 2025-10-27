The Brief Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Monday morning in Shoreline after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. The victim was found in the street and died at the scene, and as investigators work to determine the events leading up to the incident, no arrests have been made.



Deputies are investigating after a person was fatally shot early Monday morning in Shoreline.

What we know:

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near North 201st Street and Whitman Avenue North shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a victim in the street. Medics and officers performed life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.

As of now, the victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

The Edmonds Police Department assisted in securing the scene, which resulted in nearby street closures.

