The Brief A person was hospitalized after a reported stabbing in Shoreline on Wednesday afternoon. No suspects are in custody, but authorities say there is no active threat to the public. It's unclear if a student was involved; the Shoreline School District is investigating.



One person was taken to a hospital after a reported stabbing in Shoreline Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1 p.m., possibly along North 200th Street.

King County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a stabbing or assault with a weapon. Shoreline Fire provided aid to the victim, who was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said there were no suspects in custody, but the people involved may have known each other, so there is no active threat to the public.

What we don't know:

While it's currently unknown whether a student was involved, the Shoreline School District confirmed that an investigation is underway.

No additional details have been released about the incident. Deputies cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.

