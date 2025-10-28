Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

The Brief Washington and 25 other states are suing the USDA for suspending SNAP benefits, affecting nearly one million Washingtonians, as food banks see increased demand. The lawsuit argues the USDA has access to contingency funds to continue SNAP but is unlawfully suspending benefits, violating the Administrative Procedure Act. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank in Tacoma reports a surge in visitors, with food banks struggling to meet demand; the foundation is hosting an emergency food distribution and seeking public support through donations and volunteer work.



Food banks across Washington are seeing more people walk through their doors—some for the first time—as the state braces for a pause in federal food assistance.

Starting Friday, nearly one million Washingtonians will lose access to SNAP benefits unless a federal judge intervenes. In response, Washington has joined 25 other states in suing the federal government, arguing that the U.S. Department of Agriculture violated federal law by suspending the program despite having the funds to keep it running.

"For decades, low-income Americans have relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to put food on the table," the lawsuit states. "Because of USDA’s actions, SNAP benefits will be delayed for the first time since the program’s inception."

Big picture view:

The coalition — led by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell — includes Washington, California, Arizona, Minnesota and 22 other states, as well as the District of Columbia. They’re asking the court to block what they call an unlawful suspension of benefits that "is both contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure Act."

Attorneys general say that directive came even though USDA still has access to a $6 billion contingency reserve and at least $23 billion in another account known as "Section 32," funds that have been used to support other nutrition programs during the shutdown.

It takes roughly $8 to $9 billion each month to cover all SNAP benefits. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture says emergency funding isn’t legally available to fill the gap.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the USDA said, "Instead, the contingency fund is a source of funds for contingencies, such as the Disaster SNAP program, which provides food purchasing benefits for individuals in disaster areas, including natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice."

The USDA adds that shifting money from other programs could hurt people who rely on those funds. "The contingency fund is not available to support regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists," the USDA said.

"We file cases only when we see things that are illegal and they're damaging to Washington, and that is exactly what is happening here," Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said.

Local perspective:

At Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank in Tacoma, the line of people waiting for groceries now wrapped around the corner Tuesday afternoon. Some folks waited over two hours for a chance to pick their food.

"What we're seeing this week is a surge of people coming to the food bank," Ahndrea Blue, president and CEO of the Making a Difference Foundation, which runs Eloise’s said.

Blue said the food bank typically serves between 200 and 250 people per day. That number has now jumped to around 350.

"We’re seeing people in crisis and in a panic trying to make sure they’re able to eat," Blue said.

Among those in line was 23-year-old Justin White, who is currently unhoused.

"Last month I only got $200—it lasts me and him about two weeks maybe," White said, referring to his dog Ajax. "It’s devastating because right now we are homeless and being able to eat is the biggest struggle. Yeah, I have a tent, I can cook, but not being able to eat is the hardest part."

Why you should care:

Attorney General Brown said the coalition of states believes the USDA’s decision to halt benefits was "illegal."

"Well, first and foremost, because we believe what the administration is doing is illegal," Brown said. "There is a SNAP-specific contingency fund that gives USDA the authority to continue providing this money through the federal government to the states to fund and feed families and children, and they have decided not to do that. We believe that that decision was a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act. It was arbitrary and capricious, and ultimately, it's very important that we continue providing to keep people alive."

The attorneys general have also filed a temporary restraining order, which could allow a judge to restore funding as soon as Wednesday.

"That would be amazing," Blue said. "That would at least give people some relief around the holidays."

What's next:

In the meantime, food banks like Eloise’s are strained and struggling to meet the need.

"Food banks do not have the labor, they don't have the funds, and they don't have the food," Blue said. "We're down to our last month of reserve food, and we have a reserve—most food banks do not. So it's not only Eloise’s. So I'm hoping that the governor definitely will declare Washington."

Eloise’s has already served 82,000 people this month and expects that number to reach 100,000 by the end of the week.

"We made it through COVID. We'll make it through this. We'll make it through this," Blue said.

What you can do:

The Making a Difference Foundation and Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank will host an Emergency Food Distribution in response to the government shutdown and SNAP reductions on Wednesday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome Parking Lot A.

The foundation is calling on the public to help meet the surge in need through volunteer work, donations, and food contributions. Immediate needs include:

Volunteers to sort, pack, and distribute food

Non-perishable food donations

Financial contributions to support bulk food purchasing

Donations can be made online at themadf.org/donate, and volunteer information is available at themadf.org/volunteer-2. To schedule a food drop-off, call (253) 212-2778.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.