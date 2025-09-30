Government shutdown starts: Here's what closes during a shutdown

The Brief The federal government is largely shut down after a midnight deadline for a budget deal came and went. Hundreds of thousands of government employees are likely to be furloughed, while places like national parks and museums will be closed. Critical federal functions like Social Security will remain available, but service could be slower than usual.



The government officially shut down overnight after Congress failed to pass a funding measure before the 12 a.m. Wednesday deadline.

A shutdown happens when lawmakers fail to pass budget bills or a short-term funding measure, known as a continuing resolution, to keep agencies running. When that happens, many federal services pause, federal workers are furloughed, and Americans may feel ripple effects across daily life.

A stop sign is seen in front of the US Capitol dome in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. The United States government was barreling towards its first shutdown in six years Tuesday, with funding expiring at midnight barring a breakthrough on dead Expand

What closes during a government shutdown

Why you should care:

The most visible closures are national parks, monuments and museums. Previous shutdowns forced tourists away from destinations like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Smithsonian museums.

By the numbers:

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees deemed "nonessential" are furloughed. In past shutdowns, that number has reached 850,000. Furloughed employees are barred from working, though a 2019 law requires them to eventually receive back pay.

Federal contractors, however, have historically not been guaranteed back pay, leaving many without income during extended shutdowns.

Other agencies that scale back or close during a shutdown include:

Internal Revenue Service (delays in processing and assistance)

Environmental and food inspections

Some Health and Human Services programs

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if a shutdown is prolonged

What remains open during a government shutdown

Dig deeper:

Essential government functions continue, including border protection, law enforcement, air traffic control and power grid maintenance.

Programs like Social Security and Medicare are not affected, though new applications and some services may face delays. Military personnel and Transportation Security Administration officers are required to work but may not receive paychecks until after funding is restored.

As an independent entity, the U.S. Postal Service is not affected by a shutdown.

RELATED: U.S. military service members aren’t paid during government shutdown; most VA services not impacted

Why did the government shut down?

Big picture view:

Government shutdowns are not new. They typically occur when Congress cannot agree on spending bills or a temporary measure to extend funding. Disputes often reflect deeper political divides over federal spending priorities.

This shutdown was largely driven by a dispute over funding for health care. Democrats are pushing to restore funding to Medicaid that was cut under President Trump’s budget.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives had already passed a resolution that would extend federal funding for seven weeks, but the Senate – where Republicans also have majority control – failed to get the handful of Democratic votes needed to pass their version.