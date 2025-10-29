On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine remains the Jeopardy! returning champion, following his third-straight win on Wednesday night's episode.

Aaron finished in first place after Final Jeopardy with a total of $20,o00, bringing his three-day total to $48,999.

FOX 13's Aaron Levine on Jeopardy! (via Sony Pictures Television)

It hasn't been easy, as Aaron secured a narrow victory in Tuesday's episode, but he's taken an early lead in each game.

Aaron's a big trivia fan, as he carries around a box of trivia cue cards and is a part of several trivia groups. It's been his dream to appear on Jeopardy one day, and now he's making the most of his opportunity!

How To Watch:

To see if Aaron can extend his Jeopardy winning streak, you can watch Thursday's episode airing at 7:30 p.m. PT on KOMO (channel 4).

If you missed an episode, you can catch them Peacock or Hulu the day after the episode airs.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Microsoft Azure outage disrupts Alaska Air, Hawaiian Airlines systems

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

Kirkland, WA company creating attainable housing one motel at a time

Air traffic controller union at SEA Airport amid shutdown, missed paychecks

Amazon to slash 14K corporate jobs in latest cost-cutting move

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.