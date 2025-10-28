FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins back-to-back Jeopardy! episodes

FOX 13 Seattle's Sports Director Aaron Levine is making the most of his chance to appear on Jeopardy!, winning back-to-back episodes.

Aaron fulfilled his dream of being a contestant on the questionnaire game show Monday night and won in his debut, taking home $20,600.

Aaron Levine wins Final Jeopardy (via Sony Pictures Television)

As the returning champion, Aaron was on the podium once again Tuesday, where he took an early lead and kept it throughout the game. He won $8,399 on his second night, with his total earnings now at $28,999, according to TV Insider.

Aaron's quite the trivia fanatic, as he carries around a box of trivia cue cards and is in a number of trivia leagues. He's also had previous past game show experience, appearing on The Price Is Right back when he was 18.

Aaron will continue his Jeopardy! run on Wednesday, which airs at 7:30 p.m. PT on KOMO (channel 4). If you missed an episode, you can catch them later on Peacock or Hulu.

