California jail mistakenly releases suspect in deadly Seattle shooting

The suspect in a deadly shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood earlier this month, who was later arrested in California, was mistakenly released from jail last week.

Photo of the scene from the Oct. 15 deadly Northgate shooting. Photo of suspect 20-year-old Isaiah Andrews of Kent. (Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office)

In California, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 20-year-old Isaiah Andrews of Kent, Washington. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his release is also underway.

Authorities said he was released on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and was being held on local charges, a juvenile warrant out of Sacramento, and an out-of-state arrest warrant for homicide.

What they're saying:

"After the Sheriff's Office staff realized Andrews had been released, we launched a search of the immediate area and confirmed that Andrews was no longer in the area," the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release. "The search for Andrews is ongoing by the U.S. Marshals Service. Local law enforcement agencies have also been notified."

Man shot in the chest, killed in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

Timeline:

According to the Seattle Police Department, at around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel near Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

Police said on Saturday, Oct. 18, California partner agencies arrested Andrews, identifying him as a wanted homicide suspect in Seattle.

Authorities said Andrews was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in California.

Last week, officials in California said that he would be extradited to King County and booked for investigation of murder.

What you can do:

After he was mistakenly released from jail, California law enforcement is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911. The Contra Costa Sheriff's Office can be reached at 925-646-2441. For anonymous tips, the public can email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

