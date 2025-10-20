Suspect in deadly Seattle Northgate shooting arrested in California

The Brief A suspect in a deadly shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood was arrested in California on Saturday. Police say 20-year-old Isaiah Andrews was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Andrews is being held in Contra Costa County Jail and will be extradited to King County for investigation of murder.



The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood last week was located and arrested in California on Saturday.

Man shot in the chest, killed in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

The backstory:

According to the Seattle Police Department, at around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 15, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel near Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

What we know:

Police said that on Saturday, Oct. 18, California partner agencies arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Andrews, identifying him as a wanted homicide suspect in Seattle.

Authorities said Andrews was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies in California.

What's next:

He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on a temporary felony warrant for homicide. He will be extradited to King County and booked for investigation of murder.

Anyone with information about the Northgate shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

