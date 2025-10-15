Man shot in chest, killed in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Northgate neighborhood. A man was shot in the chest and died at the scene. No information on suspects is available, and CSI is processing the scene.



Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Northgate neighborhood on Wednesday.

It happened in the parking lot of a hotel located on Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue North.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died on scene.

SPD said there was no information on any suspects at this time. CSI is currently processing the scene.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

