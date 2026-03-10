WA lawmakers continue debate over 'millionaires tax'

The Brief Washington state lawmakers are engaged in a marathon overnight session to debate a controversial "millionaires tax" that would impose a nearly 10% levy on annual earnings over $1 million. While proponents argue the measure balances the tax code to support the working class, opponents have introduced numerous amendments to stall the bill, citing fears that the tax will eventually expand to lower income brackets. Governor Bob Ferguson has indicated he will sign the current version of the legislation if it successfully passes both the House and the Senate.



Washington state lawmakers are pulling an all-nighter in a marathon floor session as they debate a controversial new tax targeting the state’s wealthiest residents.

The proposed "millionaires tax," which would levy a nearly 10% tax on individuals and households earning more than $1 million annually, has kept lawmakers at the Capitol for over 12 consecutive hours.

The session, which began at 5:40 p.m. Monday, continued through Tuesday morning as Republicans introduced dozens of amendments to stall the bill’s progress.

What they're saying:

"The biggest thing I hear... is that this income tax will never remain on millionaires," said Rep. Travis Coulter, citing the history of the federal income tax since 1913. "No income tax... has ever just remained on millionaires."

Proponents of the measure argue the tax is a necessary step toward balancing Washington’s tax code and making the state more affordable for the working class.

"A household that makes $1.2 million a year... is making $100,000 per month," said Rep. April Berg during the floor debate, noting that such an income exceeds the annual salary of many local police officers and teachers. "There is a responsibility that comes with money and with income."

Gov. Bob Ferguson has previously said the proposed millionaires tax, as written, wasn’t something he could support. However, after additional amendments, the governor is changing his mind. Last week he released this statement:

"I’m glad to say the latest floor amendment to the bill achieves these critical goals and will help make our state more affordable. I will sign this version of the bill," Ferguson said in a statement.

What's next:

The House needs to pass the bill before they can send it back to the Senate, which then would need to approve it. If approved by both chambers, it moves to Gov. Ferguson’s desk for his signature.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Search is on for suspect in Parkland, WA teen shooting

Ballard, WA cafe owners camping in business overnights to stop copper thieves

Starbucks announces new slate of Seattle location closures

Late-season snowstorm brings hope to struggling Cascade ski towns

Seattle Seahawks to re-sign WR Rashid Shaheed on 3-year, $51 million deal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.