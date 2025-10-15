88-year-old woman violently attacked, robbed in South Seattle

The Brief An 88-year-old woman was seriously injured after a man attacked her on her back porch in South Seattle Monday night. Police say the suspect demanded her belongings, assaulted her, and dragged her into a garage before stealing items and fleeing. Officers from multiple agencies searched the area but could not find the suspect, described as a man in his 30s.



An 88-year-old woman was sent to the hospital Monday night after being violently attacked on her back porch in South Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the elderly woman was on the porch cleaning household items when a stranger approached and demanded she hand over her belongings. When she refused, the man assaulted her and dragged her into the garage, where the attack continued.

The suspect stole items from the garage and left, leaving the woman seriously injured.

Police responded to the home near the corner of Waters Avenue South and 64th Avenue South to investigate. Upon arrival, they heard the woman screaming for help. She told officers she thought the suspect was going to kill her.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department, along with Burien and Tukwila police and the King County Sheriff's Office, assisted in the search but could not locate the suspect.

The only suspect description provided by police is that he is a man in his 30s.

What's next:

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit and robbery detectives are processing the scene and conducting interviews at the hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

