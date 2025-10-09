Man hospitalized after South Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A man was hospitalized after a shooting late Wednesday night in South Seattle.
What we know:
After 11 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting near South Winthrop Street and Cheasty Boulevard South.
When officers arrived, they found a man with significant injuries to his head and face from a suspected gunshot wound.
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department provided medical treatment to the victim, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
Officers searched the area and did not locate a suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle
Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup
Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula
'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.