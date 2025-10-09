Man hospitalized after South Seattle shooting

The Brief A man was hospitalized with significant head and face injuries after a shooting late Wednesday night near South Winthrop Street and Cheasty Boulevard South in South Seattle. Police did not locate a suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line.



A man was hospitalized after a shooting late Wednesday night in South Seattle.

What we know:

After 11 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting near South Winthrop Street and Cheasty Boulevard South.

When officers arrived, they found a man with significant injuries to his head and face from a suspected gunshot wound.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department provided medical treatment to the victim, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Officers searched the area and did not locate a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.