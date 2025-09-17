3 teens arrested in South Seattle drive-by shootings investigation

The Brief Three teens were arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in South Seattle, after police identified their vehicle near Rainier Beach High School. The suspect vehicle matched surveillance footage from previous shootings, and a search revealed a firearm with an automatic switch and magazines. The 14-year-old was detained for investigation of a drive-by shooting, the 16-year-old for firearm possession, while the 17-year-old was released to family; police seek further information via their tip line.



Three teens were arrested after a spate of drive-by shootings in South Seattle on Tuesday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling near S Henderson St and Seward Park Ave S, near Rainier Beach High School. At 4:37 p.m., they spotted a vehicle — a damaged, dark gray Toyota — connected to at least three drive-by shootings in South Seattle.

Police followed the car and later pulled it over near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Othello St, where they then detained three boys, ages 14, 16 and 17.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the suspect vehicle matched the one seen in surveillance video of the previous shootings, so officers ordered the car towed.

Detectives later searched the car and recovered a firearm with an automatic switch, a magazine and an extended magazine, as well as some paperwork belonging to the 16-year-old.

What's next:

The 14-year-old was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of a drive-by shooting, the 16-year-old was arrested later for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. The 17-year-old was released to a family member.

Anyone with additional information on the suspects or the drive-by shootings is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Crews respond to sinking tugboat near Seattle's Fishermen's Terminal

Mount St. Helens stokes fears of eruption as strong winds stir ash left from historic 1980 blast

2 teens arrested in possible hate crime assault on WA transgender woman

Raleigh breaks Mantle's switch-hitter record, ties Griffey's Mariners record with 55th and 56th HRs

Why are there so many fruit flies in Seattle right now?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.