Crews respond to sinking tugboat near Seattle's Fishermen's Terminal

The Brief Seattle Fire crews responded Wednesday morning to a sinking tugboat near Fishermen’s Terminal. The tugboat capsized and sank while docked on the 1900 block of West Nickerson Street. The U.S. Coast Guard has taken over the investigation.



A tugboat capsized and sank near Seattle's Fishermen's Terminal on Wednesday morning, prompting a response from fire crews.

Tugboat sinks in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced the incident on social media at around 7:23 a.m.

According to the SFD, crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Nickerson Street after reports that a boat was sinking while docked. A few minutes later, firefighters confirmed the tugboat had capsized and sunk.

The fire department then scaled back its response and turned the investigation over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Further information is limited at this time. FOX 13 has sent a crew to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.