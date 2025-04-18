Gas leak prompts hazmat response near Interbay in Seattle

The Brief Hazmat crews are responding to a gas leak near Seattle's Interbay neighborhood. The leak was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Garfield Street. Seattle Fire is asking the public to avoid the area as a building is evacuated.



Crews are responding to a hazmat situation near Seattle's Interbay neighborhood on Friday.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews responded to the 2000 block of West Garfield Street at around 1:30 p.m. for a gas leak. Crews later announced they had detected carbon monoxide in the building.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area as hazmat crews work to evacuate the area.

At 2:00 p.m., the SFD said a public information officer was on their way to the scene to update the public about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a series of social media posts by the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.