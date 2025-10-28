Firefighters rescue husky puppies after house fire in Monroe, WA

The Brief Firefighters rescued eight dogs, including six husky puppies, after a fire displaced a family in Monroe early Tuesday morning, officials said. Crews found a 5th-wheel trailer and nearby home engulfed in flames and called in additional units due to a lack of nearby hydrants. No one was injured, and the Red Cross is assisting the family as investigators work to determine the cause.



Firefighters rescued eight dogs, including six husky puppies, after an overnight fire displaced a family in Monroe early Tuesday morning.

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR))

What we know:

According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to a structure fire near 208th Place Southeast and Old Monroe-Duvall Highway around 2 a.m.

Firefighters had to navigate a steep dirt road to reach the home and discovered a 5th-wheel trailer and a nearby house fully engulfed in flames. The residents had safely escaped before firefighters arrived.

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR))

Because the area lacked nearby fire hydrants, Snohomish County Fire District 4 and Duvall Fire were called to assist in maintaining the water supply.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said a primary search confirmed everyone made it out safely, and firefighters also rescued six husky puppies and two adult huskies.

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR))

What they're saying:

"The family reported being awakened by the sounds and smells of the fire, as well as flickering lights," SRFR wrote in a press release. "No working smoke alarms were audible upon firefighter arrival."

What we don't know:

Crews with Snohomish County PUD responded to assess electrical hazards, but the damage to the property was too severe to complete the inspection. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office will continue to investigate the cause of the fire during daylight hours.

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR))

The home is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the family with shelter and essential needs.

What you can do:

SRFR said the incident is an important reminder for the public to check their smoke alarms.

"We are thankful that no one, residents or firefighters, was injured in this fire," SRFR wrote. "Although the family were able to be awakened by the fire, this incident serves as an important reminder of working smoke alarms. When seconds matter, smoke alarms provide a critical early warning and can save lives. They are affordable, easy to install, and available at no cost to families through the Red Cross."

(Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR))

The Source: Information in this story comes from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.