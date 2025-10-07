WA native Benson Boone visits his alma mater in Monroe

The Brief Benson Boone was raised in Monroe, Washington, just under an hour away from Seattle. He was in town for a concert when he decided to surprise fans and educators. He spent the day taking pictures and visiting staff and students.



Benson Boone was back in Washington for a concert in Seattle, but he made a detour before leaving town to visit his old high school.

Monroe High School was in for a big surprise when Boone stopped by campus for a day of visiting his former teachers and connecting with current students for pictures and autographs.

Benson Boone visits Monroe High School

The morning after his Oct. 5 show at Climate Pledge Arena, the "Beautiful Things" singer made a stop at his alma mater.

The next date of his American Heart World Tour is a three-night stint in Salt Lake City, Utah. After that, he is off to Europe for shows in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Benson Boone visits Monroe High School

What they're saying:

"Fresh off his amazing show in Seattle last night, Benson came back home to visit the halls where his journey started, reconnect with some of his favorite teachers, sign autographs, pose for photos with students and staff, and relive those special high school memories," read a statement from the Monroe County School District. "We love seeing our Bearcat alumni return home — no matter how big their stage becomes," they continued.

Benson Boone visits Monroe High School

