Air traffic controller union at SEA Airport amid shutdown, missed paychecks

The Brief The American Federation of Government Employees is pressuring Democrats to consider a GOP plan to temporarily reopen the government. Air traffic controllers face missed paychecks, mandatory overtime, and a shortage of 3,000 workers, leading to stress and fatigue. The shutdown delays FAA projects and causes flight delays, with union demonstrations at airports like Sea-Tac to highlight impacts.



Passengers flying in and out of Seattle are now seeing union members at the airport as air traffic controllers begin to lose their paychecks due to the ongoing government shutdown.

As the shutdown persists, air traffic controllers are experiencing increasing challenges, including missing their first paycheck.

In response, union members are demonstrating at nearly 20 airports nationwide, including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to highlight the widespread effects of the shutdown on the aviation industry.

Union members pass out information pamphlets at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the 2025 government shutdown

Local perspective:

At Sea-Tac, delays have been steadily increasing, with nearly 45 reported on Tuesday morning.

The American Federation of Government Employees, representing over 800,000 workers, is urging lawmakers to temporarily reopen the government amid the ongoing shutdown. This development introduces a new pressure point for Democrats and Republicans in Washington to get a deal done.

Union representatives at Sea-Tac have been distributing informational flyers to raise awareness about the impact on air traffic controllers and the national airspace system. The shutdown has resulted in mandatory overtime, with controllers working six-day weeks and ten-hour shifts. Many are seeking second jobs to cover expenses, exacerbating stress and fatigue within the system.

Compounding air traffic controller shortages

The transportation secretary has noted that some air traffic controllers are calling in sick due to financial pressures and stress, compounding existing shortages in the industry. The union reports that the number of air traffic controllers is at its lowest level in decades, with a deficit of 3,000 professionals.

Union leaders emphasize the dedication and passion of air traffic controllers, who are committed to their work despite the current challenges. However, they express concern that their efforts are not fully appreciated during the shutdown.

Union members pass out information pamphlets at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the 2025 government shutdown

Why you should care:

The shutdown is also delaying projects aimed at modernizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), potentially affecting passengers through flight delays. On Friday, flights at some airports were delayed by 20 to 40 minutes due to shortage-related issues, and a ground stop occurred in Austin, Texas.

The union's demonstration at Sea-Tac will continue throughout the day, as members aim to inform the public about the ongoing impact of the government shutdown on air traffic controllers and the broader aviation system.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.