Authorities investigating ‘Uber scam’ at SEA Airport after viral Reddit post

Port of Seattle officials are investigating a possible rideshare scam at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a viral Reddit post described a frightening encounter with a man posing as an Uber driver.

The post, titled "Seatac Uber Scam," was shared this week and has since drawn hundreds of comments and thousands of upvotes. The passenger wrote that they had booked a ride home around 6 a.m. and were matched with a black Tesla. When they saw one nearby, the driver waved them over.

According to the Reddit post, "the trunk is open obscuring the license plate from view, that should have been my first red flag." Once inside, the passenger said they quickly realized something was wrong. "I asked to be let off (before exiting the Sea-Tac parking structure) but he complained there is no safe place to park."

The poster claims the driver "proceeds to drive in opposite direction on I-5 from my destination then starts bargaining me to Venmo him money." After repeatedly refusing, they said they were dropped off along the highway and eventually called another Uber to get home.

What they're saying:

The story caught the attention of Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, who said he asked port police to investigate.

"Honestly, this is the first time I’ve heard of this type of case where you have someone who’s not an actual Uber driver trying to extort people for money," said Cho. "So it’s very concerning."

Cho tells FOX 13 Seattle, the victim filed a police report and authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the man and the vehicle involved.

"Obviously, it’s something you don’t encounter regularly, so people may not know what to do in that situation," said Cho. "God forbid anyone ends up in the same situation as that, but I would highly recommend just calling 911 right away."

What you can do:

The commissioner added that the Port maintains agreements with rideshare and taxi companies to ensure safety for travelers using airport pickup zones. He said it’s also important for public officials to pay attention to where these stories surface online.

Uber, when contacted by FOX 13 Seattle, advised riders to always verify four details before entering a car: the driver’s photo, their name, license plate, and the vehicle’s make and model.

Port police continue to investigate the reported incident.

