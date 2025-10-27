FOX 13's Aaron Levine fulfills lifelong dream and appears on Jeopardy!

The Brief FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine is fulfilling a lifelong dream and is appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy! Monday night. You can watch Aaron's episode on KOMO (channel 4) at 10:30 p.m. after Monday night football. Aaron will discuss his experience on Good Day Seattle at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.



FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine was given a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream, appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy!

It's always been Aaron's dream to be on Jeopardy, and that dream is finally becoming a reality Monday night.

Aaron loves trivia, and even travels around with a box of trivia cue cards. He's also a veteran of game shows, and was on The Price Is Right when he was 18.

How to Watch:

You can watch Aaron make his Jeopardy! debut on KOMO (channel 4) at 10:30 p.m. after Monday Night Football.

If you missed the episode, you can watch it on Tuesday on Peacock or Hulu. Aaron will also join Good Day Seattle to talk about his experience at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

