Some WA families got their SNAP benefits back amid government shutdown

A big relief for some Washington families, as they started getting their SNAP benefits back on Thursday night. On Friday, many of those families were at the grocery store filling up their carts.

"I smiled the entire time," Andrenika Henry said. It’s an expression the mom of three and full-time cybersecurity student, hasn’t been able to do much recently after losing her snap benefits. She was among those who got the benefits back on Thursday night.

"Definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders," Henry said. FOX 13 met up with her outside of Costco, after she stocked up on things like chicken thighs, frozen French fries, fruit and snacks for her little ones.

"I tried to think about all the things I could extend past this month just in case," Henry said. "It’s scary to say the least because you know somebody is going to miss a meal and nine times out of 10 it’s going to be you."

WA residents return to grocery stores with SNAP benefits restored.

She shared with FOX 13 that she’s part of the SNAP benefit program so she can focus on going to school and bettering her life to take care of her kids on her own, but when she heard those benefits had been paused, she says she knew she would have to quickly find a job, which she did at Amazon working the overnight shift.

At Grocery Outlet in Everett, the shelves are stocked, and rows and rows of produce are on display.

Jerusha Sundem

What they're saying:

"We’ve definitely seen an increase in people and customer count in the last recent days," Jerusha Sundem, Grocery Outlet owner said. They've seen a huge increase in shoppers wanting to stretch their dollar further or helping supply food banks.

"It’s very empowering to people to be able to put food on their families’ tables. As for Henry, while she’s grateful to have these benefits back, she feels confused about why the government shutdown has led to this.

WA residents return to grocery stores with SNAP benefits restored.

"We depend on you just to feed our kids, and for you guys to tell us you’re not important, how dare you?" Henry said. "We’re just trying to make it to tomorrow. We matter too."

She went on to say, since this has happened she’s been seeing a lot of judgement toward people who receive food stamps, and she urges everyone to have more compassion.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: WA state election results 2025

SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November

King County grandmother shot at ATM prepares to face gunman in court

Remains found near Ocean Shores identified as Tacoma woman

Family of truck driver killed in Lakewood, WA police chase seeks $26M

Seattle police arrest suspect in 1994 cold case murder of 14-year-old girl

WA officials, feds to discuss ‘crisis’ of missing, murdered Indigenous persons

Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.