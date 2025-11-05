No WA SNAP benefits? Here’s how to make what’s in your pantry go further

The Brief With SNAP benefits in limbo for nearly one million Washingtonians, Gov. Bob Ferguson has redirected $2.2 million to state-funded food assistance, and Seattle has approved $1 million weekly for local food banks and meal programs. Erica Bigelow, a mother and writer at Seattle's Child, suggests using resources like ChatGPT for meal planning and Spend Smart Eat Smart for cost-effective recipes, while community fridges offer 24/7 access to food donations. Neighbors are helping each other through Facebook groups and "grocery buddy" programs, and grocery stores like QFC offer discounted produce; food banks like FamilyWorks are extending hours and operating mobile pantries to support those in need.



Almost one million Washingtonians who rely on SNAP benefits remain in limbo, waiting for help to arrive.

To bridge the gap, Gov. Bob Ferguson has redirected $2.2 million toward state-funded food assistance, while the City of Seattle approved $1 million a week in emergency funding to help local food banks and meal programs until benefits are restored.

According to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, there’s currently no timeline for when the state money will be distributed — though officials hope to begin releasing funds the first week of November.

The Seattle Mayor’s Office said selected food banks and meal programs selected for city aid can begin making purchases this week, with reimbursements expected next week.

How to make the most of what’s in your pantry

Erica Bigelow, a Seattle mother and writer for Seattle’s Child, shared some practical ways to make existing pantry items stretch further.

"There are apps out there that can do this, but one thing that comes so easy is ChatGPT — it’s pretty much at our fingertips," pointed out Bigelow. "People are putting in those odd things they have in the back of their pantries and freezers asking, ‘what can we make with this?’"

ChatGPT can not only conjure up recipes but devise full meal plans letting you know how much would be left over after feeding a family of four.

She also recommends Spend Smart Eat Smart, a resource from Iowa State University that tracks cost per serving and offers low-ingredient recipes.

"They have a lot of recipes on there that don’t take that many ingredients," said Bigelow.

Community fridges offer 24/7 access

Big picture view:

Beyond traditional food banks, Bigelow points to another option popping up across Seattle — community fridges.

"They aren’t as plentiful as the little free pantries and libraries you see around neighborhoods, but they are around Seattle," she said. "You can actually Google a map for them, and there’s one on Instagram, too. These are a great way to get food when you need it because they’re open basically all the time."

She also points out these community fridges are a great opportunity for anyone looking to give back.

"It’s a great way for neighbors to say, ‘Oh, I have extra food — I can put it in this little free fridge,’ and people can claim it when they need it."

The group has an Instagram with a map of Seattle community fridge locations.

Seattle neighbors helping neighbors online

Local perspective:

Bigelow also suggests checking community, city and neighborhood Facebook groups.

"What I’m seeing a lot of is neighbors really looking to help each other," she said. "They’re making double batches of soup or lasagna and putting it out there on Facebook, saying, ‘does anyone need some?’"

Some communities have even started "grocery buddy" programs — connecting those without benefits to volunteers who meet them at the store, let them fill their cart, and cover the cost.

Other local options to stretch your budget

Some grocery stores are also doing their part.

Bigelow says QFC recently introduced an imperfect produce bin, offering fruits and vegetables at reduced prices, a small but meaningful way to help shoppers make their dollars go further.

Food banks are adjusting too. FamilyWorks in Wallingford, for example, has extended its temporary food bank hours at its Stone Way location and operates mobile food pantries at different places around the city.

"It’s a good way to stretch the things that you already have," Bigelow said.

