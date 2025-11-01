How to help people losing SNAP benefits in Seattle and across WA

Starting Nov. 1, almost a million Washington residents are expected to lose access to federal food assistance as the government shutdown continues, and people are wondering how they can help.

The suspension will halt roughly $37 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits each week – money that helps families statewide afford groceries and stay fed.

Keep reading for a list of local food banks in Western Washington.

Find out what your local food bank needs the most

FOX 13 visited the Ballard Food Bank on Friday to speak with Executive Director Jen Muzia about how the food distribution process works, what to do if you’re in need and how people can best help.

What they're saying:

"You know, there's 28 food banks across Seattle," said Jen Muzia, executive director of Ballard Food Bank. "So, I would really suggest – wherever you live in the Puget Sound area – reach out to your local food bank, go on their website, look at what they're requesting because everyone's unique. People really need food, funds and volunteers. So go to your local food bank and reach out and try to help there."

How to donate to West Seattle Food Bank

One way to help those who may soon lose their SNAP benefits is to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank. A donation helps the organization stock shelves with fresh produce, deliver essential items through its Mobile Food Program, offer emergency rent and utility assistance, provide clothing through The Clothesline, and pack weekend meals for children through the Backpack Program.

"Monetary gifts give us flexibility to respond quickly, strategically, and with dignity – focusing on what our neighbors need most, when they need it. Thank you for being part of this work," the organization wrote on its website.

Donate online

Anyone who would like to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank can do so online. Three percent of each donation covers transaction costs, and the remainder goes directly to the food bank unless donors choose to cover that fee.

Donate by mail

West Seattle Food Bank

3419 SW Morgan St.

Seattle, WA 98102

Donate in person

The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at the address above, across the street from Grillbird Teriyaki.

How to donate or volunteer at Northwest Harvest in WA

Washington's statewide hunger-relief network accepts donations and community volunteers.

The organization distributes an average of 2 million meals each month across the state in areas of greatest need. For those in Western Washington, the nearest distribution center is in Auburn. Two additional centers operate in Yakima and Spokane.

Volunteer at Northwest Harvest's Auburn Distribution Center

The Auburn distribution center, located at 2820 B St. NW, Suite 109, Auburn, WA, currently accepts up to four volunteers per week, while weekend opportunities are on hold until further notice. Volunteer applications can be founod on the organization's website.

Community members can also make donations online.

Other food banks in Western WA

King County

Food Lifeline – Seattle

foodlifeline.org | 206-545-6600

Distributes food to over 400 partner agencies across Western Washington.

Northwest Harvest SODO Community Market – Seattle

northwestharvest.org

Free grocery-style market, open to all.

University District Food Bank – Seattle

udistrictfoodbank.org | 206-523-7060

Hopelink Food Programs – Multiple locations in Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Shoreline, and Sno-Valley.

hopelink.org | 425-869-6000

Kitsap County

Central Kitsap Food Bank — 3537 Anderson Hill Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383. Phone: 360-692-9818. Serves residents who live or work in Kitsap County; grocery program plus senior delivery options.

Central Kitsap Food Bank

Bremerton Foodline — 1600 12th St, Bremerton, WA 98337. Phone: 360-479-6188. Serves Kitsap and North Mason Counties.

bremertonfoodline.org

South Kitsap Helpline — 1012 Mitchell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366. Phone: 360-876-4089. Provides access to healthy food and emergency resources in South Kitsap.

skhelpline.org

Pierce County

Emergency Food Network (EFN) – Lakewood

efoodnet.org | 253-584-1040

Supplies 75+ local food pantries across Pierce County.

St. Leo Food Connection – Tacoma

foodconnection.org | 253-383-5048

Nourish Pierce County – Multiple pantry sites in Tacoma, Puyallup, Spanaway, and Gig Harbor.

nourishpc.org | 253-383-3164

Snohomish County

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) Food Banks

voaww.org | 425-259-3191

Operates pantries in Everett, Lynnwood, Sultan, and Arlington.

Snohomish Community Food Bank – Snohomish

snohomishfoodbank.org | 360-568-7993

Marysville Community Food Bank – Marysville

marysvillefoodbank.org | 360-658-1054

Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties

Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason & Thurston Counties — Lead agency covering these counties for food assistance programs.

agr.wa.gov

Coastal Harvest — Distributes food through partner agencies in Thurston, Lewis, Mason (and other SW Washington) counties.

coastalharvest.us

Whatcom County

Bellingham Food Bank — 1824 Ellis St, Bellingham, WA 98225. Phone: 360-676-0392. Free grocery program Mon/Wed/Fri 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; drive-thru Tues 3:30–6:30 p.m.

bellinghamfoodbank.org

There are multiple additional pantries listed in Whatcom County.

Food Pantries

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson's Office, WA 211 and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

