Where to get free food in WA as SNAP benefits end Nov. 1

The Brief SNAP food assistance will end in Washington on Nov. 1 as the federal government shutdown halts nearly $37 million per week in benefits for about 1 million WA residents. Gov. Bob Ferguson is redirecting $2.2 million per week in state funds to support food banks expected to face surging demand. Officials urge residents to seek help through Washington 211 and local food banks, which are preparing for longer wait times and limited resources.



Beginning Nov. 1, nearly 1 million Washington residents will lose access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

By the numbers:

The federal cutoff halts about $37 million per week in SNAP food benefits to households across the state, cutting off a vital resource that helps residents buy groceries and keep food on the table

DSHS reports that more than 540,000 households, representing over 11% of the state’s population, currently rely on food assistance. Children make up about one-third of recipients, while another third are elderly or disabled. About 30,000 veterans will also lose support.

Washington to redirect funds to food banks

Local perspective:

In response, Gov. Bob Ferguson has ordered $2.2 million per week to be redirected from the Department of Social and Health Services to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), which provides grants directly to food banks. The first transfer will occur Nov. 3 if federal benefits are not restored.

"President Trump and Congressional Republicans have shut down the federal government," Ferguson said. "As a result, Washingtonians are going to lose access to federal SNAP benefits. We’re working to mitigate these harms until the Republican-controlled Congress gets the government running again."

The governor urged residents who are able to donate or volunteer at their local food banks to help meet growing demand.

Ripple effects in Washington's economy

Big picture view:

The loss of SNAP funding will have broader effects on Washington’s economy.

According to the USDA, each dollar spent in SNAP benefits generates about $1.54 in economic activity. DSHS estimates the November cutoff will result in more than $265 million in lost economic activity statewide.

Local food systems are already strained, facing increased demand and rising grocery prices.

"This has downstream effects on grocery store workers, local farmers who supply stores and markets, and more," DSHS noted in its toolkit.

Volunteers with Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen prepare free meals meant for furloughed federal workers in Washington, DC, on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

How to get food help in Washington

What you can do:

Those impacted can visit DSHS’s alert page for updates and use Washington 211 to find local food resources.

Call 211 or visit wa211.org for food banks, pantries, and assistance programs statewide.

DSHS also offers a Reduced-Cost Services Guide, which lists low-cost programs for utilities, transportation, and healthcare.

Local food assistance resources

Below are food banks and assistance options in western Washington.

King County

Food Lifeline – Seattle

foodlifeline.org | 206-545-6600

Distributes food to over 400 partner agencies across Western Washington.

Northwest Harvest SODO Community Market – Seattle

northwestharvest.org

Free grocery-style market, open to all.

University District Food Bank – Seattle

udistrictfoodbank.org | 206-523-7060

Hopelink Food Programs – Multiple locations in Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Shoreline, and Sno-Valley.

hopelink.org | 425-869-6000

Kitsap County

Central Kitsap Food Bank — 3537 Anderson Hill Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383. Phone: 360-692-9818. Serves residents who live or work in Kitsap County; grocery program plus senior delivery options.

Central Kitsap Food Bank

Bremerton Foodline — 1600 12th St, Bremerton, WA 98337. Phone: 360-479-6188. Serves Kitsap and North Mason Counties.

bremertonfoodline.org

South Kitsap Helpline — 1012 Mitchell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366. Phone: 360-876-4089. Provides access to healthy food and emergency resources in South Kitsap.

skhelpline.org

Pierce County

Emergency Food Network (EFN) – Lakewood

efoodnet.org | 253-584-1040

Supplies 75+ local food pantries across Pierce County.

St. Leo Food Connection – Tacoma

foodconnection.org | 253-383-5048

Nourish Pierce County – Multiple pantry sites in Tacoma, Puyallup, Spanaway, and Gig Harbor.

nourishpc.org | 253-383-3164

Snohomish County

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) Food Banks

voaww.org | 425-259-3191

Operates pantries in Everett, Lynnwood, Sultan, and Arlington.

Snohomish Community Food Bank – Snohomish

snohomishfoodbank.org | 360-568-7993

Marysville Community Food Bank – Marysville

marysvillefoodbank.org | 360-658-1054

Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties

Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason & Thurston Counties — Lead agency covering these counties for food assistance programs.

agr.wa.gov

Coastal Harvest — Distributes food through partner agencies in Thurston, Lewis, Mason (and other SW Washington) counties.

coastalharvest.us

Whatcom County

Bellingham Food Bank — 1824 Ellis St, Bellingham, WA 98225. Phone: 360-676-0392. Free grocery program Mon/Wed/Fri 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; drive-thru Tues 3:30–6:30 p.m.

bellinghamfoodbank.org

There are multiple additional pantries listed in Whatcom County.

Food Pantries

Additional resources

Washington 211: Call 211 or visit wa211.org for statewide listings.

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA): agr.wa.gov/foodaccess

DSHS Reduced-Cost Services Guide: dshs.wa.gov/services

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.