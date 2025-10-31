Federal judges order Trump administration to fund SNAP benefits during shutdown

The Brief Federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Washington state and other plaintiffs argue the USDA has funds but is choosing not to distribute them. Local communities are stepping up with initiatives like "Little Free Pantries" to support those in need.



Two federal judges have ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown, providing relief to millions of Americans who rely on food assistance.

The decision comes after 25 states, including Washington, filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of Agriculture had the money to fund the program, but was choosing not to.

Local perspective:

One Seattle neighbor tells FOX 13 he's helping bridge the gap while families wait for federal aid.

On a quiet South Seattle street, small wooden "Little Free Pantries" are quietly making a big impact.

Ali Thomas, who hosts one of the pantries, says: "We just moved in two years ago, almost exactly, and it was already here. So we've just been keeping it going since then."

Thomas and his family keep the pantry stocked as more people struggle to get by. "I was excited about the opportunity to make a difference. I brought this down this morning already, I filled up this morning already and I see food's been taken and so it feels great," Thomas said.

The neighbors’ acts of kindness come as federal judges are pushing the government to act.

"In our case, the judge said very clearly that the administration was violating the law," Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said.

Big picture view:

One judge ordered the administration to figure out how to restore SNAP funds by Monday. In Rhode Island, another judge demanded the money start flowing immediately.

Brown highlighted the stakes for Washington families saying, "There's almost a million people in Washington who get these benefits. That includes 300,000 Washington children that depend on food assistance to eat, to be healthy, to be able to go to school and live their lives. And so I hope it is a relief for them that this money should get turned back on to them very in the near term."

Still, help may take a few days to reach families. When asked when SNAP beneficiaries can expect the money, Brown said: "If the administration complies with the order, which they haven't said they're going to do yet, but assuming they comply with the judges, very clear ruling in Rhode Island, they should turn on that money immediately. Now, administratively, it may take some time for that money to be distributed, and in our case, you know the earliest, and we'll start to see that if they turn it on in full, would be later next week."

Brown said the administration has no legal option to ignore the court order.

"The [administration] was asked whether they were going to comply, and they didn't provide an answer. So at least right now, there's a little bit of hesitance from the administration to comply," Brown said. "They certainly can appeal the order, but in the meantime they have a legal obligation to abide by the court's ruling, to provide this money and ensure that American families and children are being fed."

Despite the challenges, the community has stepped up.

"We want neighbors to be helping each other and we want people to be helping others that they don't even know," Brown said. "But the fact that we're in this crisis state right now is a direct result of the fact that Congress cannot reach an agreement. It's a direct result of the President's administration determining and choosing not to provide this money. We don't want to be in this crisis state where people are worried about whether they're going to be able to feed their children and are going to have to decide whether to pay their rent or to put food on the table and that's just not a state that Americans should ever be in."

Dig deeper:

"This is a big victory," Governor Bob Ferguson said. "Multiple judges have made it clear: The Trump Administration must stop holding hungry families hostage. The USDA has funds to provide these food benefits, and the Trump Administration needs to follow the law and do so."

Ferguson says Washington state is working to digest the court rulings and get benefits flowing as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Ferguson directed nearly $2.2 million per week to provide additional support to Washington’s food banks in the wake of the Congressional Republicans’ government shutdown. If SNAP funds are not restored on Nov. 1, Washington will proceed with that payment.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Thomas are stepping in to make sure no one goes hungry.

"I should be thanking you for accepting the gift that I have for you. So please honor me by accepting what I'm trying to give to you," Thomas said.

Thomas says the free pantry isn’t going anywhere. He plans to keep it stocked as long as people need it, and encourages anyone with a little extra to donate to their local food bank.

More help locating food resources is available on the Washington Department of Agriculture’s website, or by calling 360-725-5640. You can also call 211, or visit Washington 211’s website, for help locating additional resources.

