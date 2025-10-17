The Brief The FAA has approved the environmental assessment for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s Sustainable Airport Master Plan. The plan includes a new terminal with 19 gates, an automated people mover and other projects to improve efficiency and capacity by 2032. The Port of Seattle will begin the state environmental review in 2026, with public comment opportunities and additional studies to follow.



The Federal Aviation Administration has completed and approved the federal environmental assessment for a series of near-term expansion projects at SEA Airport, the Port of Seattle announced Friday.

What we know:

The assessment, part of the airport’s Sustainable Airport Master Plan (SAMP), clears the way for a new terminal with 19 gates, an automated people mover connecting terminals and the rental car facility and other major improvements aimed at improving efficiency and safety.

Copies of the environmental assessment are available on the SAMP website and at several local libraries, including Burien, Des Moines, Federal Way, SeaTac, Tukwila, White Center and Vashon.

The main Alaska Airlines terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is viewed on September 21, 2021, in SeaTac, Washington. (George Rose/Getty Images)

What's new in the expansion?

By the numbers:

The SAMP outlines 31 near-term projects designed to improve safety, access and operations across the airport.

The centerpiece is a second terminal with 19 new gates, which will help accommodate growing passenger demand through 2032.

Also planned is a three-stop, automated people mover linking the main terminal, new terminal and rental car facility to improve transit efficiency for travelers.

Other major projects include a new ground transportation center, off-site cargo facilities, airfield taxiway extensions and fuel facility expansion to prepare for future needs.

Next steps: State review, public input

What's next:

While the FAA approval marks a key milestone, the environmental review process continues.

The Port of Seattle will now lead the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review, which is expected to open for public comment in early 2026.

The Port Commission will receive a formal briefing at its next meeting on Oct. 14 at noon, with additional opportunities for public comment on Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. Future open house meetings on the SEPA review are expected in 2026.

Planning for future growth

Timeline:

The Sustainable Airport Master Plan serves as a blueprint for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s development over the next 20 years.

"As population in the Puget Sound region continues to grow, the SAMP is a blueprint for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport development, guiding the strategic design and development of new facilities to accommodate future demand," the Port said in a statement.

The plan focuses on improving operational efficiency, meeting projected passenger and cargo demand, and ensuring compliance with FAA standards.

Sustainability as a core focus

Local perspective:

According to the Port of Seattle, sustainability is a "core value" guiding every phase of the project — from planning and construction to operations.

The SAMP includes goals related to energy and water conservation, advanced technologies and renewable energy use. The Port also plans to support green transportation and sustainable aviation fuel initiatives as part of the expansion.

"We strive to be one of the greenest and most energy-efficient ports in North America," the Port said.

Environmental review, timeline

Dig deeper:

The FAA’s environmental review fulfills federal requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), examining potential cumulative environmental impacts and identifying mitigation strategies.

Due to delays from COVID-19 and other factors, the completion date for SAMP near-term projects shifted from 2027 to 2032.

Once the state’s SEPA review is finalized, individual projects will move forward pending Port Commission authorization.

Long-term vision

Big picture view:

Beyond 2032, the Port of Seattle plans to participate in a broader regional review of aviation capacity through the Puget Sound Regional Council and additional airfield studies.

Future projects will undergo separate environmental evaluations before any construction begins.

