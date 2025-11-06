Alaska Airlines to cancel flights at SEA Airport starting this Friday
SEATAC, Wash. - Alaska Airlines is preparing to cancel flights at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport starting this Friday, per new guidance from the Federal Aviation Administration.
According to Alaska Airlines, the FAA directed 40 major U.S. airports to reduce flights starting Friday, Nov. 7, due to air traffic control shortages caused by the government shutdown, which has stretched into its 36th day.
The directive is expected to remain in effect until further notice, most likely until the government shutdown is resolved.
Dozens of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Horizon Airlines flights to be canceled
Why you should care:
Officials warns this will result in dozens of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Airlines flights being canceled at SEA Airport starting this week.
A tip from Alaska Airlines notes they will try to protect flights to and from smaller communities. Officials anticipate to only pull high-frequency flights from their schedule, meaning they can re-accommodate passengers "with as little disruption as possible."
What to do if you have a flight booked
What you can do:
Customers are encouraged to monitor their flight status if they have booked any trips in the near future, and your airline will contact you if there are any changes.
For guests whose flights are canceled, Alaska Airlines says they will be reaccommodated on other flights as available or offered a full refund. Those whose flights are impacted will receive communication directly from Alaska and Hawaiian.
Alaska also issued a flexible travel policy that allows guests to adjust their travel during this uncertain time. Customers can check flights on the Alaska or Hawaiian app and can use the websites alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com to utilize self-service rebooking options.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a tip from Alaska Airlines, as well as a memorandum from Delta Airlines and previous coverage from FOX 13 Seattle.