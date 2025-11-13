Health officials report possible first human avian flu case in WA for 2025

The Brief A Grays Harbor County resident has tested preliminarily positive for avian influenza, pending confirmation by state health labs. The patient, an older adult with underlying health conditions, is hospitalized and receiving treatment in King County. Health officials report no public risk and are investigating possible exposure to wild or domestic birds.



A Grays Harbor County resident has tested preliminarily positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday.

If confirmed, this would be the first human case of avian influenza reported in Washington in 2025.

What we know:

Confirmatory testing is underway at the Washington State Public Health Laboratories.

According to DOH, the patient is an older adult with underlying health conditions. They developed a high fever, confusion, and respiratory distress before being hospitalized in early November. The individual is currently receiving treatment in King County after prior treatment in Thurston and Grays Harbor counties.

Public health officials said there is no identified risk to the public at this time. DOH is coordinating with local health departments and healthcare facilities to investigate the case and identify the potential source of infection, which may include contact with wild or domestic birds.

Understanding Avian Influenza

Dig deeper:

Avian influenza is caused by influenza type A viruses that naturally occur in wild aquatic birds and can spread to other species, including domestic poultry. While the disease is often deadly to birds, human infections are rare and usually mild. Symptoms in people may include conjunctivitis (red eyes), fever, and respiratory illness.

Most reported human infections have occurred after direct exposure to sick or infected animals. Transmission between humans is extremely rare and has never been documented in the United States.

To ensure no human-to-human spread is occurring, health officials are monitoring and testing individuals who have been in close contact with the patient.

Public Health Guidance

What you can do:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to consider the risk to the general public low. However, people who work with or handle wild birds, poultry, or livestock should take precautions, including using personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, and protective clothing.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture urges backyard poultry owners to report sick or dead birds by calling 1-800-606-3056 or filing a report online. Veterinarians should report suspected avian influenza cases in domestic animals, and residents should report sick or dead wild birds to the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Officials also advise against handling dead wildlife or consuming raw or undercooked animal products, including unpasteurized milk or raw cheeses.

Health authorities emphasize that people exposed to birds should get the seasonal flu vaccine. Although the shot does not prevent avian influenza, it can help reduce the risk of co-infection with human and avian flu viruses.

