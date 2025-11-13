The Brief Seattle’s Warm 106.9 flipped to 24/7 Christmas music at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10, marking one of its earliest holiday launches yet. DJ Shellie Hart made the switch on-air as a Santa-style countdown signaled the start of nonstop holiday music. The all-Christmas format will run through Dec. 25, continuing a long-standing Seattle holiday tradition.



It’s officially the holiday season in Seattle, at least according to Warm 106.9 (KRWM-FM).

The station flipped the switch to its 24/7 all-Christmas music format at 10 a.m. Monday, kicking off almost seven weeks of holiday cheer across the Puget Sound.

A countdown to Christmas tunes

What we know:

In a video posted to Facebook, longtime DJ Shellie Hart was seen making the festive transition as a Santa-like voice counted down — "five, four, three, two, one." The station then launched into nonstop Christmas classics, a move that has become an annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in western Washington.

This year’s switch happened to fall on Veterans Day, meaning some listeners may have missed the moment live.

An earlier start each year

Timeline:

Warm 106.9 is known for flipping to Christmas music sometime in mid-November, though the exact date varies. In previous years, the switch has happened as early as Nov. 6 and as late as Nov. 21.

The 2025 changeover on Nov. 10 marks one of the earliest starts in recent memory, continuing a trend of holiday programming beginning sooner each season.

Holiday favorites 24/7 through Christmas

The station’s all-Christmas format will run through Dec. 25, featuring a mix of classics and modern hits from artists like Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby and Michael Bublé.

Warm 106.9’s holiday programming has been a Seattle staple for decades, offering a sense of nostalgia and community connection as the city heads into the winter months.

How to listen

Listeners can tune in to 106.9 FM, stream online at warm1069.com or listen via the iHeartRadio app.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.