Viral Starbucks 'Bearista' cup hits eBay for $300

The Brief The new Glass Starbucks "Bearista" Cold Cup, retailing for $29.95, has become an instant, highly sought-after collectible and is already being resold online for up to $300. Starbucks launched its holiday menu and festive merchandise collection on Thursday, featuring seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and the Iced Gingerbread Chai. This year's festive drinkware, including the viral Bearista cup, features designs inspired by the iconic red and green barista aprons.



The 20-ounce cup costs $29.95 and is shaped like a teddy bear wearing a Starbucks green knitted beanie. (Starbucks)

Starbucks officially launched its holiday menu and line of festive merchandise Thursday, but one item has already sparked an intense buying and resale frenzy: the Glass Starbucks "Bearista" Cold Cup.

The bear-shaped glass cup, which retails for $29.95 in stores, started showing up on eBay shortly after its debut with prices ranging from $250 to $300, confirming its status as this year's most coveted collectible.

The bear-shaped cold cup started showing up on eBay Thursday shortly after its debut for 10 times its retail price.

Viral ‘Bearista’ cup sells out

What we know:

The "Bearista" Cold Cup, designed for iced beverages, features a honey bear-inspired shape and a green silicone beanie top. Its instant popularity led to rapid sellouts nationwide, fueling the high markups on secondary markets.

The cup’s success is a testament to the powerful combination of a cute, nostalgic design and the limited-time availability of Starbucks' seasonal merchandise, which is available only while supplies last.

Starbucks' holiday menu returns

What's next:

The merchandise drop coincided with the return of Starbucks’ beloved holiday beverage and food menu, marking what the company calls the "most magical time of year."

Seasonal favorites back on the menu include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Chai. New and returning treats, like the fan-favorite Snowman Cookie and the new Cinnamon Pull-Apart pastry, also hit bakery cases.

Starbucks® Christmas mug adorned with snowflakes and featuring a Christmas tree-inspired handle topped with a star. Price: $19.95.

Festive holiday drinkware collection

The overall 2025 holiday merchandise collection is extensive, featuring designs inspired by the iconic green and red aprons worn by Starbucks baristas, with themes of ribbons, cozy textures and nostalgic plaid patterns.

"There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive – it’s as if the season officially begins," said Kristy Cameron, Starbucks creative director.

The collection includes a range of tumblers and mugs, priced between $19.95 and $39.95:

Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler ($24.95)

White Ribbon Tumbler ($21.95)

Holiday Puppy Tumbler ($24.95)

Golden Poinsettia Mug ($29.95)

Starbucks noted that its new holiday to-go cups, which also dropped Thursday, feature a special spot on the back for personal messages, inviting a sense of togetherness and tradition for the holiday season.

The Source: Information in this story came from Starbucks, eBay and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

