Thanksgiving recipes from Good Day Seattle

We're a few days away from Thanksgiving and Good Day Seattle wants to help you in the kitchen.

We're sharing our favorite recipes below.

Mireya Garcia's Borracho Beans (Frijoles Borrachos):

Serves 6–8

Ingredients:

1 lb dried pinto beans (canned also fine). I used 5 cans in this recipe.

1lb thick cut bacon

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1–2 serrano peppers, seeded and diced (or leave seeds for more heat)

2 fresh Roma tomatoes, chopped

1 (12 oz) Negra Modelo Beer

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp dried oregano Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Cook the Beans/ Put canned pinto beans in large pot. (I used canned beans in this recipe). Drain liquid, but keep 1/4 cup of pinto bean liquid. In a skillet, cook the chopped bacon over medium heat until crisp. Once bacon is done, remove and use the same pan with remaining bacon grease to cook some onion and garlic until translucent. Combine Everything. Add the bacon (including drippings), 1/4 cup of bean juice, diced tomatoes, raw onion, cilantro, one beer, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, oregano, and cooked onion garlic mixture to the pot of beans. Stir and bring to a boil. Let everything simmer uncovered, for 15 minutes, until thickened and flavorful. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in chopped cilantro, onion, additional Serranos, and lime juice if desired.

Bill Wixey's Stuffed Acorn Squash

Serves four people

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash

1 onion chopped

3 cups spinach roughly chopped

1 cup Swiss cheese

1 lb ground Italian sausage

2 1/2-3 cups rice

2 tsp turmeric to water when cooking

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Instructions: